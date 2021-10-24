Richmond police investigating potential threat against high school

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police are investigating a potential threat against a high school in the community.

Chief Rodney Richardson told WKYT a threat surfaced on Friday circulating on Snapchat.

A parent called WKYT saying they saw a threat against Madison Central High School.

Richmond police said detectives were taking the threat seriously and were working to pinpoint which social media account made the threat.

So far, nothing indicates it came from anyone within the school district, police said.

Extra officers will be present at schools. Chief Richardson said that’s standard procedure when there’s any kind of threat against a school.

WKYT has reached out to Madison County school officials for more information.

KOTA in South Dakota reported on a similar situation involving a “Central High School,” but so far the person behind that threat has not yet been found.

