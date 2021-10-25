Berea College president announces decision to retire

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Berea College President Lyle Roelofs has announced his decision to retire, effective June 30, 2023.

Roelofs arrived in Berea in 2012 to serve as the institution’s ninth president.

“It has been an honor and so very satisfying to have served Berea College as its ninth president,” President Roelofs said. “Everything about this school, from its transformative mission to the wonderful students, staff, faculty, alumni and friends, have made this such a privilege for Laurie and me.”

In preparation for a search for the 10th Berea College president, the Board of Trustees has hired Academic Search, a search firm and the one that brought Roelofs to Berea, to facilitate the process.

The Board of Trustees has also appointed a search committee that includes trustees, faculty members, staff and students.

“While I and many others are saddened by the approaching departure of President Roelofs, we also know this is a very exciting time for Berea College as we launch a search for our 10th president,” said Board Chair Stephanie Zeigler said.

Throughout the winter and spring of 2022, Academic Search and the search committee will begin seeking input from the entire Berea community on what characteristics and skills the College is seeking in Berea’s next president.

A new president will begin July 1, 2023.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.