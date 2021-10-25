Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One potent storm system is moving through Kentucky today and this is the opening act to a much bigger storm coming later this week. That system will be a monster of a storm in the days leading up to Halloween and will impact every state east of the Mississippi River.

Temps are crashing behind a cold front pushing through the state this afternoon. A line of showers and a few strong storms is ahead of it across eastern Kentucky.

Lingering clouds and a few showers may still be an issue on Tuesday, especially early on across central and eastern Kentucky. This will do a number on temps. For areas seeing clouds, you may not get out of the 40s. With some sun, you make it into the 50s.

Tuesday night is likely to feature some cold numbers for areas where skies clear in central and eastern Kentucky. Exactly where the clearing takes place might be a game time decision, but the models are pretty enthusiastic on this happening.

The main show arrives in the form of a major fall storm system set to impact us from late Wednesday through Saturday. This is a well-advertised storm as it has been on our radar for a long time now. This impacts a lot of real estate.

Here are a few highlights of what to expect:

It’s a slow-moving cutoff storm system with nothing to move it along.

Rounds of rain will be common during this time with a general 1″-2″ possible.

Wind gusts may push 30mph on occasion.

Temps will trend down through this period with a day or two possibly staying in the 40s for highs.

There’s a chance this system lingers into the start of Halloween.

