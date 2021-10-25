Advertisement

Do you travel often in Kentucky? Transportation officials need your help to improve travel

Responses to the survey will be used to help identify needs and improvement priorities over the next 25 years(Pixabay)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials are seeking input from those who travel through Kentucky as they update a long-range plan for the state’s transportation needs.

Transportation Cabinet officials said in a statement that information collected in the Kentucky Statewide Transportation Survey will be used to help identify needs and improvement priorities over the next 25 years.

Input on all modes of travel - including car, boat, train, and plane - will be accepted through Dec. 6.

When completed late next year, the plan will guide transportation policy decisions and investment strategies through 2045.

You can take the survey by clicking here.

