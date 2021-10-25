Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms and cooler temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big fall front could trigger some strong to severe storms.

Gusty showers & storms will blow through the region. That threat runs throughout the morning hours and into the early afternoon. Most of these will be good soakers rather than severe.

The cold front will slide on through this afternoon and evening. During that time, you’ll see another line of storms develop. This line could produce damaging winds. There is an outside chance that one of these could spin up a tornado. Those chances are small, but still, something to watch.

A strong fall system will roll towards us Thursday. It will be a big-time wind and rainmaker. We’ll talk more about it after this round moves out later today.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.