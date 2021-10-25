Advertisement

Kentucky vs. Tennessee set for 7 p.m. kickoff

The SEC announced the game will be a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown during the first half...
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will play under the Kroger Field lights when the team returns home to host Tennessee on November 6.

The SEC announced the game will be a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2. The game has already been announced as a sellout.

The Wildcats defeated the Vols last season in Knoxville 34-7.


