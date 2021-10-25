Kentucky vs. Tennessee set for 7 p.m. kickoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will play under the Kroger Field lights when the team returns home to host Tennessee on November 6.

The SEC announced the game will be a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2. The game has already been announced as a sellout.

The Wildcats defeated the Vols last season in Knoxville 34-7.

