Kentucky vs. Tennessee set for 7 p.m. kickoff

The SEC announced the game will be a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will play under the Kroger Field lights when the team returns home to host Tennessee on November 6.
The SEC announced the game will be a 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2. The game has already been announced as a sellout.
The Wildcats defeated the Vols last season in Knoxville 34-7.
