New Clark County Judge-Executive appointed after passing of Chris Pace

The funeral services for Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace were held Wednesday. Pace died last week due to complications from COVID-19.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The new Clark County Judge-Executive is officially in office on Monday.

Governor Andy Beshear appointed Henry Branham to fill the vacancy Friday.

Branham is taking over for Chris Pace who died earlier this month from COVID-related complications.

This isn’t Branham’s first time in this role. He lost to Pace in the 2018 election.

