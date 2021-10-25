Advertisement

Police: Reports of injuries after shooting in Idaho mall

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s...
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say there has been a shooting at a shopping mall with reports of multiple injuries.

They say one person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said Monday afternoon they are working their way through each business at the mall but don’t have information indicating additional threats.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will have more information as it becomes available.
Richmond police investigating potential threat against high school
A social media threat out of Missouri caused a lot of anxiety across the country over the...
Vague social media threat sparks concern across the country
An eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Players from Ky. high school football team credited with saving man’s life
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Get ready to update your phone contacts or do a little more dialing when calling someone who’s...
Mandatory ten-digit dialing coming to area code 859 on Oct. 24

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, a Hertz rental car logo is seen on the front of a...
Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever electric vehicle purchases
FILE - This 1978 file photo shows serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Gacy was convicted of killing...
North Carolina man identified as victim of John Wayne Gacy
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, appears for a motion hearing, in...
Attorneys argue on use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Facebook profits rise amid Facebook Papers findings
The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team said it’s nothing short of a miracle after they got a...
‘Unbelievable:’ Dog survives 170-foot fall in Red River Gorge