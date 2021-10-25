Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83

Advertisement

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, died on Sunday.

Osborne was born in Leslie County and began pursuing music professionally at the age of 14.

The Osborne Brothers premiered in Knoxville, TN in 1953 and became the first bluegrass group to appear on a college campus with their 1960 performance at Antioch College.

The group was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 1994.

Osborne retired in the early 2000s, but he remained active in the bluegrass world through his mentorship of younger musicians.

He co-founded the yearly Osborne Brothers Festival in Hyden, which continues to this day.

He also entertained Bluegrass Today audiences with a weekly question-and-answer column, Ask Sonny Anything.

Osborne suffered a stroke in August but still completed the weekly column.

He died at his home on Sunday afternoon in Hendersonville, TN. He was 83 years old.

Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.

