Timme, Juzang, Cockburn headline AP preseason All-Americans

Juzang is back after leading the Bruins to the Final Four.
FILE - UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots over Michigan guard Mike Smith, left, during the...
FILE - UCLA guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots over Michigan guard Mike Smith, left, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, in this Tuesday, March 30, 2021, file photo. UCLA guard Johnny Juzang was selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America NCAA college basketball team, announced Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, FIle)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Drew Timme of Gonzaga is the lone unanimous selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

He was joined by Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, Villanova point guard Collin Gillespie and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Timme was a second-team All-American last season while leading the Zags to the NCAA championship game for the second time.

Cockburn looked into leaving for the NBA before returning. Juzang is back after leading the Bruins to the Final Four and Gillespie returns after suffering a knee injury. Jackson-Davis is looking to get the Hoosiers back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

