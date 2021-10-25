WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update at 4:00 p.m. on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear said the data continues to drop at a fast pace, and we’re at some of the lowest rates in 11 weeks.

On Saturday, there were 1,275 cases and 30 deaths, on Sunday there were 803 cases and 28 deaths, and on Monday there were 544 cases and 23 deaths.

The positivity rate is a leading indicator of how cases are dropping, and Beshear says it’s dropping faster than projected. It’s under 6% now.

This graphic shows the case/hospitalization/death rates of vaccinated vs unvaccinated. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/QgaVbkfeMi — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) October 25, 2021

