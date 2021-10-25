Advertisement

Wreaths Across America Day set for Dec. 18 at Camp Nelson

Wreaths across America Program
Wreaths across America Program
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A holiday tradition will continue at Camp Nelson National Cemetery this year.

Wreaths Across America Day is set for Saturday, Dec. 18. The goal is to have wreaths lay on more than 16,000 graves.

The group is raising money to buy the wreaths, and the last day to sponsor one is Nov. 29, or Nov. 22 by check.

If you want to get involved, you can click here or visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

