Wreaths Across America Day set for Dec. 18 at Camp Nelson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A holiday tradition will continue at Camp Nelson National Cemetery this year.
Wreaths Across America Day is set for Saturday, Dec. 18. The goal is to have wreaths lay on more than 16,000 graves.
The group is raising money to buy the wreaths, and the last day to sponsor one is Nov. 29, or Nov. 22 by check.
If you want to get involved, you can click here or visit their Facebook page by clicking here.
