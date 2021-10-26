Central Ky. musicians come together to raise money for Winchester guitar shop

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Aisley Autumn, a Nicholasville native, started her Monday night off in song at the Acoustic Guitar Project’s annual concert.

“It was really funny because with the time constraints there were some nights I would stay up really late to try and write the song. So I wouldn’t wake up my family, I was writing the song in my laundry room and coming up with different melodies there,” Autumn said.

Autumn joined five other musicians from central Kentucky. Their mission through the project: one guitar, one week, one song. It’s a concept that was started a few years ago by a New York City musician Dave Adams. The idea has spread around the world.

Trish Torline organized the project in Winchester, challenging artists to spend one week with a guitar, write an original acoustic song, and when they’re done, give it to another musician.

Even more than showcasing local talent, this year proceeds are going to help a Winchester business owner.

“We’ve been able to use this to help a program called Guitars for Kids. It’s the brainchild of RS Guitarworks and you may have seen it on Facebook, but they were devastated by the flood a couple weeks ago,” Torline said.

Each year, co-owners Roy Bowen and Scott Leedy give kids in need guitars for Christmas. Even after losing 80 percent of their inventory, they’re adamant to make the project happen.

Torline said they’ve raised enough money for the guitars, and now she’s hoping to give back to the owners who already gave so much.

“Pray about it, think about and if you could, donate to RS Guitarworks. I mean their shop is gutted,” Torline said.

If you’d like to donate to the guitar shop, you can click here.

