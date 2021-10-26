Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a whole new ballgame when it comes to the weather pattern across Kentucky as a very active and colder than normal fall pattern settles in. From frost tonight, to a major storm system later this week, to a winter pattern for early November… We have a lot to talk about.
Skies become partly cloudy this afternoon with temps mainly 50-55.
This sets the stage for a very cold night ahead for areas with clear skies. Temps can drop to freezing or below for areas with a clear sky, mainly in central and eastern Kentucky. For those with clouds, temps will be held up several degrees.
This brings us to our monster of a storm in the days leading up to Halloween. Here’s a preview of what to expect:
- This is a Wednesday night through Saturday night impact for our region.
- Rounds of rain will be likely during this time with a general 1″-2″ for many, but not all.
- Winds will make for a blustery period with gusts that may reach up to 30mph.
- Temps will be held way down for highs and may stay in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
- Most of this system looks to move away just in time for Halloween on Sunday.
A colder than normal setup continues to look likely in early November.
