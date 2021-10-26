Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a whole new ballgame when it comes to the weather pattern across Kentucky as a very active and colder than normal fall pattern settles in. From frost tonight, to a major storm system later this week, to a winter pattern for early November… We have a lot to talk about.

Skies become partly cloudy this afternoon with temps mainly 50-55.

This sets the stage for a very cold night ahead for areas with clear skies. Temps can drop to freezing or below for areas with a clear sky, mainly in central and eastern Kentucky. For those with clouds, temps will be held up several degrees.

This brings us to our monster of a storm in the days leading up to Halloween. Here’s a preview of what to expect:

  • This is a Wednesday night through Saturday night impact for our region.
  • Rounds of rain will be likely during this time with a general 1″-2″ for many, but not all.
  • Winds will make for a blustery period with gusts that may reach up to 30mph.
  • Temps will be held way down for highs and may stay in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
  • Most of this system looks to move away just in time for Halloween on Sunday.

A colder than normal setup continues to look likely in early November.

