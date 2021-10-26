Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a whole new ballgame when it comes to the weather pattern across Kentucky as a very active and colder than normal fall pattern settles in. From frost tonight, to a major storm system later this week, to a winter pattern for early November… We have a lot to talk about.

Skies become partly cloudy this afternoon with temps mainly 50-55.

This sets the stage for a very cold night ahead for areas with clear skies. Temps can drop to freezing or below for areas with a clear sky, mainly in central and eastern Kentucky. For those with clouds, temps will be held up several degrees.

This brings us to our monster of a storm in the days leading up to Halloween. Here’s a preview of what to expect:

This is a Wednesday night through Saturday night impact for our region.

Rounds of rain will be likely during this time with a general 1″-2″ for many, but not all.

Winds will make for a blustery period with gusts that may reach up to 30mph.

Temps will be held way down for highs and may stay in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Most of this system looks to move away just in time for Halloween on Sunday.

A colder than normal setup continues to look likely in early November.

