First woman ever elected on Corbin City Commission dies

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Nancy Clouse Mitchell, a pioneer for women in business and leadership in Eastern Kentucky, died on Sunday.

She was born and raised in Corbin, and served the area in many different roles throughout her lifetime.

After graduating from Midway College, Mitchell founded Mitchell Tax and Accounting in Corbin. She worked there until her retirement in 2013.

She was the first woman ever elected to the Corbin City Commission, and also served two terms as Vice Mayor of Corbin.

She also held several leaderships at Union College, the Kentucky Board of Tax Appeals and the KCEOC Community Action Partnership’s Board of Directors.

Mitchell’s visitation will be on Wednesday, October 27, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Her funeral will begin right after visitation.

