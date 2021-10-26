Advertisement

Fmr. Estill County teacher pleads guilty in sex message scandal

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Estill County teacher accused of not reporting sexual messages between a student and a man she was dating has pleaded guilty.

Court documents show Sherry Murphy pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment as part of a plea agreement. Charges of intimdating a witness and assault were dropped.

A Kentucky State Police investigation revealed that Torstein Torsteinson, a Honduran immigrant in the US on a work visa, contacted a student on Facebook in an attempt to have sex in 2018. His attempts were unsuccessful, so he got in a relationship with then-teacher Murphy.

Troopers say Murphy was aware of the messages, but she did not report it to authorities.

Further investigation also revealed Murphy punched a juvenile in the face inside her home. She was also accused of forcing the child to lie to social services and the school district about the attack.

Torstienson was charged with unlawful transaction with a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

Sentencing for Murphy is scheduled for January 4.

