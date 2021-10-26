Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,493 COVID cases, positivity rate below 6%

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,493 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 738,190 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 5.66% positivity rate.

Of Tuesday’s new cases, 421 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 25 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 9,665.

As of Tuesday, 893 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 266 are in the ICU, and 148 are on ventilators.

