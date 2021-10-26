Howard named AP First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Associated Press preseason women’s All-America team is out and Paige Bueckers of UConn is a unanimous choice.

She was joined by fellow sophomore Caitlin Clark of Iowa; junior Aliyah Boston of South Carolina; and two seniors, NaLyssa Smith of Baylor and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky. Boston and Howard were on the preseason team last year.

Bueckers was the first freshman to win the AP’s Player of the Year award as she helped UConn reach the Final Four last spring.

