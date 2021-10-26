Jessamine Co. Schools going mask optional

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Another school district in our area is going mask optional.

Jessamine County Schools will no longer require students and staff to wear masks inside starting Nov. 1.

Superintendent Matt Moore said cases have been improving over the last five weeks. He said, however, if the trend reverses, masks will become mandatory again.

The district is also using a “test to stay” program to keep more children in the classroom.

