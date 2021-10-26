Advertisement

Jessamine Co. Schools going mask optional

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Another school district in our area is going mask optional.

Jessamine County Schools will no longer require students and staff to wear masks inside starting Nov. 1.

Superintendent Matt Moore said cases have been improving over the last five weeks. He said, however, if the trend reverses, masks will become mandatory again.

The district is also using a “test to stay” program to keep more children in the classroom.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will have more information as it becomes available.
Richmond police investigating potential threat against high school
A social media threat out of Missouri caused a lot of anxiety across the country over the...
Vague social media threat sparks concern across the country
An eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Players from Ky. high school football team credited with saving man’s life
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear says COVID numbers are dropping at a fast pace
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Latest News

Sunday night’s Halloween festival and thriller parade brought some fright-filled fun to...
Healthcare worker helps save woman during Lexington’s Thriller Parade
UK Women’s Basketball Team Photo. Photos by Chet White | UK Athletics
Elzy preaching culture in first full season as Kentucky head coach
Berea College President Lyle Roelofs has announced his decision to retire, effective June 30,...
WATCH | Berea College president announces decision to retire
While training in the Red River Gorge this weekend, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue team got...
WATCH | ‘Unbelievable:’ Dog survives 170-foot fall in Red River Gorge