Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Potent late week system

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-50s this afternoon. It will take our next system developing and moving into Kentucky to give temps a brief bump.

The next couple of days will feature cool temperatures and calm conditions. I do not expect anything significant to come our way until we reach Thursday. A major storm system will bring showers & some storms to the region on Thursday. This system looks pretty impressive with strong winds and all of those showers & storms.

Here are a few highlights of what to expect:

It’s a slow-moving cutoff storm system with nothing to move it along.

Rounds of rain will be common during this time with a general 1″-2″ possible.

Wind gusts may push 30mph on occasion.

Temps will trend down through this period with a day or two possibly staying in the 40s for highs.

There’s a chance this system lingers into the start of Halloween.

