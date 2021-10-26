Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Potent late week system

Strong storm system
Strong storm system(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-50s this afternoon. It will take our next system developing and moving into Kentucky to give temps a brief bump.

The next couple of days will feature cool temperatures and calm conditions. I do not expect anything significant to come our way until we reach Thursday. A major storm system will bring showers & some storms to the region on Thursday. This system looks pretty impressive with strong winds and all of those showers & storms.

Here are a few highlights of what to expect:

  • It’s a slow-moving cutoff storm system with nothing to move it along.
  • Rounds of rain will be common during this time with a general 1″-2″ possible.
  • Wind gusts may push 30mph on occasion.
  • Temps will trend down through this period with a day or two possibly staying in the 40s for highs.
  • There’s a chance this system lingers into the start of Halloween.

