Lexington city leaders vote to approve two American Rescue Plan Act proposals

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council is considering 42 different proposals when it comes...
The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council is considering 42 different proposals when it comes to how to spend American Rescue Plan Act money.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council is considering 42 different proposals when it comes to how to spend American Rescue Plan Act money.

On Tuesday, council members discussed those proposals, which total more than $150 million dollars. Proposals include investing in the city’s parks, replacing police and fire vehicles, and creating youth more opportunities to reduce crime.

Among the 42 proposals, council voted to move two forward. One includes allocating $1 million to the city’s hospitality industry and another involves setting aside $10 million for affordable housing.

“I think affordable housing is a serious need in our community. I think we know and have seen where people have been impacted from the lack of affordable housing,” Councilman James Brown said.

Tuesday’s session was not open to public comment, but members of the community still came to have their voices heard. A group from the city’s sanitation department feel elected leaders are overlooking them when it comes to setting aside money for essential workers.

“We were told to come to work every single day, even some of the police and fire were able to stay home, but the garbage men are the only ones who have been out here for support of the city of Lexington. But yet we stand here coming to all these meetings fighting to get what we deserve,” said Dion Henry, president of Waste Management union.

The council decided to vote on the other 40 proposals after listening to public comments.

