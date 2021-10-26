Advertisement

Lexington council to vote on new police contract

A new contract between the city of Lexington and the Fraternal Order of Police passed its first...
A new contract between the city of Lexington and the Fraternal Order of Police passed its first hurdle to getting approval.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new contract between the city of Lexington and the Fraternal Order of Police passed its first hurdle to getting approval.

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council was presented with details of the deal, which includes pay raises for new hires, and bonuses.

Those pay increases are a big deal with this contract. City Attorney David Barberie told council he believes this will help with retention and recruitment.

Lexington, FOP reach agreement for four-year contract

Right now, the department is down roughly 90 officers. The contract raises the yearly pay for new officers from $41,000 to $47,000. That will also be retroactive to July 1 of this year.

The contract also significantly revises the step schedule. Then with a state supplement officers get after training and swearing in, new hires will really start out with more than $50,000 a year.

“We felt like we needed to do that in order to stay competitive with the surrounding communities. We think it’s a good spot for us to be in. We think overall, financially this is a very good contract for the city for the next four years when you compare it to some other jurisdictions that are similar in size to Lexington,” Barberie said.

Councilman David Kloiber did mention a lawsuit that is still pending litigation that was brought on by the FOP over the city’s no-knock warrant ban.

The city attorney said if the FOP won that case, it could mean the city could then have to bargain again with the group over no-knock warrants, even if the rest of this contract has already been approved.

Council’s first vote on approving the contract is expected during Thursday evening’s regular meeting.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews also took another man to the hospital.
Man facing murder charge after assault in Lexington parking garage
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear says COVID numbers are dropping at a fast pace
An eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Players from Ky. high school football team credited with saving man’s life
A social media threat out of Missouri caused a lot of anxiety across the country over the...
Vague social media threat sparks concern across the country
Sunday night’s Halloween festival and thriller parade brought some fright-filled fun to...
Healthcare worker helps save woman during Lexington’s Thriller Parade

Latest News

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council is considering 42 different proposals when it comes...
WATCH | Lexington city leaders vote to approve two American Rescue Plan Act proposals
Researchers at UK’s Center for Applied Energy Research are partnering with Vanderbilt...
WATCH | UK researchers working to improve tech to remove CO2 from atmosphere
FILE - Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball down court against Texas A&M during the...
Howard named AP First Team All-American
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Tracking Late Week Changes
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Tracking Late Week Changes