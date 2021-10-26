Lexington council to vote on new police contract

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new contract between the city of Lexington and the Fraternal Order of Police passed its first hurdle to getting approval.

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council was presented with details of the deal, which includes pay raises for new hires, and bonuses.

Those pay increases are a big deal with this contract. City Attorney David Barberie told council he believes this will help with retention and recruitment.

Right now, the department is down roughly 90 officers. The contract raises the yearly pay for new officers from $41,000 to $47,000. That will also be retroactive to July 1 of this year.

The contract also significantly revises the step schedule. Then with a state supplement officers get after training and swearing in, new hires will really start out with more than $50,000 a year.

“We felt like we needed to do that in order to stay competitive with the surrounding communities. We think it’s a good spot for us to be in. We think overall, financially this is a very good contract for the city for the next four years when you compare it to some other jurisdictions that are similar in size to Lexington,” Barberie said.

Councilman David Kloiber did mention a lawsuit that is still pending litigation that was brought on by the FOP over the city’s no-knock warrant ban.

The city attorney said if the FOP won that case, it could mean the city could then have to bargain again with the group over no-knock warrants, even if the rest of this contract has already been approved.

Council’s first vote on approving the contract is expected during Thursday evening’s regular meeting.

