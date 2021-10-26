Advertisement

Man dead after assault in Lexington parking garage

(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an assault that happened in a parking garage in downtown Lexington.

Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. Monday night at the Victorian Square parking garage on West Short Street.

Officers found a man who had been assaulted. He later died of his injuries.

Crews also took another man to the hospital.

Police say it’s currently unknown what that man’s role in the incident is.

Police have not filed any charges at this time. Officers expect to be on the scene for hours.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Players from Ky. high school football team credited with saving man’s life
A social media threat out of Missouri caused a lot of anxiety across the country over the...
Vague social media threat sparks concern across the country
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear says COVID numbers are dropping at a fast pace
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms and cooler temperatures
Brian Laundrie's remains were found at a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday.
Autopsy inconclusive on Brian Laundrie’s cause of death, lawyer says

Latest News

Trish Torline organized the project in Winchester, challenging artists to spend one week with a...
Central Ky. musicians come together to raise money for Winchester guitar shop
The Kentucky General Assembly passed a last-minute bill Tuesday which includes funding for...
Gov. Beshear moving forward with hero pay plan
The steps of Old Morrison Hall are now covered with jack-o-lanterns, and they’ll be lit up...
PumpkinMania display lit up at Transylvania University
PumpkinMania