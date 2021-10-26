Man dead after assault in Lexington parking garage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an assault that happened in a parking garage in downtown Lexington.

Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. Monday night at the Victorian Square parking garage on West Short Street.

Officers found a man who had been assaulted. He later died of his injuries.

Crews also took another man to the hospital.

Police say it’s currently unknown what that man’s role in the incident is.

Police have not filed any charges at this time. Officers expect to be on the scene for hours.

