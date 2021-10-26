Advertisement

New state-of-the-art facility being built for National Guard in Frankfort

A new addition is coming to Kentucky’s National Guard headquarters in Frankfort. Tuesday...
A new addition is coming to Kentucky’s National Guard headquarters in Frankfort. Tuesday morning, officials broke ground on a first of its kind building at the Boone National Guard Center.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A new addition is coming to Kentucky’s National Guard headquarters in Frankfort.

Tuesday morning, officials broke ground on a first of its kind building at the Boone National Guard Center.

The new building will be a joint forces building for the Army and Air National Guard. Officials say the new state-of-the-art facility will be able to house the command teams for both branches of the Guard.

National Guard officials say that the new building is going to be the first built strictly for commanders on the grounds and they say the building can help to streamline and coordinate the command operations here on base.

Governor Andy Beshear was on hand to take part in the ceremony. He thanked the Guard and its members for all they’ve done to support the commonwealth, especially in the last two years.

“Y’all work tirelessly, never complain, answer the call each and every time,” Gov. Beshear said. “We see so much of the goodness, that I believe makes us Kentuckians, in your actions each and every day, and I think this groundbreaking today, and even this center, is the least we can do to support you.”

The governor also had the honor of promoting General Hal Lamberton to the rank of Major General.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Players from Ky. high school football team credited with saving man’s life
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear says COVID numbers are dropping at a fast pace
A social media threat out of Missouri caused a lot of anxiety across the country over the...
Vague social media threat sparks concern across the country
Crews also took another man to the hospital.
Man facing murder charge after assault in Lexington parking garage
Brian Laundrie's remains were found at a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday.
Autopsy inconclusive on Brian Laundrie’s cause of death, lawyer says

Latest News

Temperatures remain chilly
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong storm system
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Potent late week system
Crews also took another man to the hospital.
Man facing murder charge after assault in Lexington parking garage
Trish Torline organized the project in Winchester, challenging artists to spend one week with a...
Central Ky. musicians come together to raise money for Winchester guitar shop