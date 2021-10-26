Advertisement

Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky woman is facing a host of charges after police say she broke into a home under construction and stole several items.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Wayne County deputies were called to a report of a suspicious car sitting in front of the home on Highway 824. Before they arrived at the scene, they were informed the woman, later identified as Amanda Troxell, 37, of Monticello, had entered the home while the homeowner was there.

When police arrived, they found Troxell inside one of the homeowner’s cars that she had driven just down the road from the house. Deputies found stolen items from the home inside the car. During the investigation, deputies found out from the woman who lived at the home the suspect said told her when she went inside that she was her “guardian angel”.

Deputies arrested Troxell and charged her with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, menacing and public intoxication.

When she arrived at the jail, she started fighting with a deputy jailer while she was being booked and an assault charge was added on.

She is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews also took another man to the hospital.
Man facing murder charge after assault in Lexington parking garage
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear says COVID numbers are dropping at a fast pace
An eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Players from Ky. high school football team credited with saving man’s life
A social media threat out of Missouri caused a lot of anxiety across the country over the...
Vague social media threat sparks concern across the country
Brian Laundrie's remains were found at a Florida nature reserve on Wednesday.
Autopsy inconclusive on Brian Laundrie’s cause of death, lawyer says

Latest News

File
Fmr. Estill County teacher pleads guilty in sex message scandal
A new addition is coming to Kentucky’s National Guard headquarters in Frankfort. Tuesday...
New state-of-the-art facility being built for National Guard in Frankfort
Temperatures remain chilly
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong storm system
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Potent late week system
Crews also took another man to the hospital.
Man facing murder charge after assault in Lexington parking garage