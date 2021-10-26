PumpkinMania display lit up at Transylvania University

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PumpkinMania has officially started at Transylvania University.

The steps of Old Morrison Hall are now covered with jack-o-lanterns, and they’ll be lit up every night through the 28th.

Last year, the event was canceled and organizers told us they’re glad to have it back again.

People who went by the display Monday night told us they were amazed at the size of the display. We talked to one Transylvania alumnus who said this is a bucket list item for her.

“I’m a graduate of Transylvania and I had been here for the alumni weekend and I had always wanted to see the PumpkinMania, so my brother brought me over and I’m excited,” said Jane Bruno.

There are more than 500 pumpkins on display there.

