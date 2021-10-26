Advertisement

PumpkinMania display lit up at Transylvania University

The steps of Old Morrison Hall are now covered with jack-o-lanterns, and they’ll be lit up...
The steps of Old Morrison Hall are now covered with jack-o-lanterns, and they’ll be lit up every night through the 28th.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PumpkinMania has officially started at Transylvania University.

The steps of Old Morrison Hall are now covered with jack-o-lanterns, and they’ll be lit up every night through the 28th.

Last year, the event was canceled and organizers told us they’re glad to have it back again.

People who went by the display Monday night told us they were amazed at the size of the display. We talked to one Transylvania alumnus who said this is a bucket list item for her.

“I’m a graduate of Transylvania and I had been here for the alumni weekend and I had always wanted to see the PumpkinMania, so my brother brought me over and I’m excited,” said Jane Bruno.

There are more than 500 pumpkins on display there.

Caption
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will have more information as it becomes available.
Richmond police investigating potential threat against high school
A social media threat out of Missouri caused a lot of anxiety across the country over the...
Vague social media threat sparks concern across the country
An eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Players from Ky. high school football team credited with saving man’s life
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear says COVID numbers are dropping at a fast pace
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Latest News

The Kentucky General Assembly passed a last-minute bill Tuesday which includes funding for...
Gov. Beshear moving forward with hero pay plan
PumpkinMania
Jessamine Co. Schools going mask optional
Sunday night’s Halloween festival and thriller parade brought some fright-filled fun to...
Healthcare worker helps save woman during Lexington’s Thriller Parade