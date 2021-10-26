Advertisement

Southern Ky. farm owner pleading for safe return of stolen baby kangaroo

A southern Kentucky farm owner is pleading for the safe return of a very special animal.
A southern Kentucky farm owner is pleading for the safe return of a very special animal.(Hillview Stables)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The owner of Hillview Stables in Laurel County believes someone took a baby kangaroo, not even a year old, around closing time on Sunday night.

The animals are a big part of the attraction of Hillview Stables.

“Everyone loves coming here to see my little Z-donk,” said Rick Gregory with Hillview Stables.

Gregory said you’ll find animals there rare to Kentucky, including their kangaroos, and now one of them is missing. He was taken from his pouch in a horse stall.

“The pouch is homemade. Just for a kangaroo. It was tied right here. They cut the string,” Gregory said.

His name is “Scooby-Doo,” and he’s only about 10 pounds. Where to or why, that’s the question.

“I’m sure everyone thinks he’s cute. ‘I’d like to have it,’ la de da. But I don’t understand it. How could you do that?” Gregory said.

What’s tougher still is that Gregory doesn’t believe Scooby is going to survive much longer because he doubts the thief knows he requires a special and very expensive formula.

“She said if they put him on regular milk he will get diarrhea and likely die,” Gregory said.

Gregory said he just wants Scooby-Doo returned, and even has an offer for the thief.

“Please bring him home. Ask no questions. I’ll give you $500,” Gregory said.

He said if someone turns in the thief, he’ll pay them $1,000.

Gregory said he contacted both the sheriff’s office and state police. You can also contact Hillview Stables by calling 606-524-4994 with any information.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews also took another man to the hospital.
Man facing murder charge after assault in Lexington parking garage
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear says COVID numbers are dropping at a fast pace
An eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Players from Ky. high school football team credited with saving man’s life
A social media threat out of Missouri caused a lot of anxiety across the country over the...
Vague social media threat sparks concern across the country
Sunday night’s Halloween festival and thriller parade brought some fright-filled fun to...
Healthcare worker helps save woman during Lexington’s Thriller Parade

Latest News

FILE - Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball down court against Texas A&M during the...
Howard named AP First Team All-American
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,493 COVID cases, positivity rate below 6%
Researchers at UK’s Center for Applied Energy Research are Partnering with Vanderbilt...
UK researchers working to improve tech to remove CO2 from atmosphere
The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council is considering 42 different proposals when it comes...
Lexington city leaders vote to approve two American Rescue Plan Act proposals