Baptist Health closing Corbin COVID-19 vaccination site

The Baptist Health Corbin vaccination clinic was one of the first to open in the state back in December. Since then, it has administered over 43,000 COVID-19 vaccines.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health officials say they are closing the Corbin vaccination site due to a decline in cases and a decrease in demand for vaccinations.

The Baptist Health Corbin vaccination clinic was one of the first to open in the state back in December. Since then, it has administered over 43,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

Baptist Health Corbin President Anthony Powers says, at one point, the clinic was seeing as many as 600 patients a day but the number has dropped.

“We are still seeing about 40 or 50, but they’re all booster doses,” Powers said. “So, as the weeks go along, it looks like we’ll be down into teens or single digits but the time we quit doing it by November 12.”

He says staff working the vaccine clinic can now move to the hospital’s monoclonal antibody clinic, which will remain open.

We spoke to some people, though, who feel closing the vaccine clinic is not a good idea.

“They really need to try to keep it open because there are still people that really want to get the shot,” said Manchester resident Lisa Gray

Baptist Health Corbin officials believe surrounding pharmacies and other medical providers will be able to meet the new demand for vaccinations. Once the vaccination clinic closes, officials say people can visit vaccines.gov to find locations offering shots.

Powers says if the vaccination clinic needs to reopen, they will reopen it.

