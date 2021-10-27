Advertisement

Baptist Health Corbin to close original state COVID-19 vaccine clinic

(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Corbin officials announced Wednesday morning they are closing one of the original COVID-19 vaccine sites provided by the state.

The clinic opened on December 15th, 2020. Healthcare workers have given out more than 43,000 COVID-19 vaccines since then.

Officials said a decline in cases and vaccine demand is what prompted them to close the clinic.

The clinic will close on Friday, November 12th.

“Thank you to our patients in the community for their patience and understanding throughout the last year as we progressed through the COVID-19 vaccination phases, changed locations multiple times, and expanded our clinic for the capability to administer as many as 600 vaccinations per day,” a news release said. “Thank you to all of those who provided our staff with encouragement, gifts, and food. They were greatly appreciated. Thank you to the City of Corbin for providing the Corbin Center as a location for our vaccination clinic.”

For information about vaccines and where you can get them, click here.

