Advertisement

CDC: 4th COVID-19 shot may be needed for immunocompromised people

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are immunocompromised may need a fourth mRNA COVID-19 shot.

Those people can get that fourth shot at least six months after getting their third shot.

The mRNA vaccines available in the U.S. are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Research showed that a booster dose enhanced the antibody response to the vaccine in certain people.

This comes after the CDC authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised people 18 and older in August.

Earlier this month, the CDC authorized a booster dose for a broader population.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews also took another man to the hospital.
Man facing murder charge after assault in Lexington parking garage
A potential engineering mistake has halted construction on the $49.8 million wastewater plant...
Potential engineering mistake halts work on Georgetown’s new wastewater plant
The Kentucky General Assembly passed a last-minute bill Tuesday which includes funding for...
Gov. Beshear moving forward with hero pay plan
Sunday night’s Halloween festival and thriller parade brought some fright-filled fun to...
Healthcare worker helps save woman during Lexington’s Thriller Parade
File
Fmr. Estill County teacher pleads guilty in sex message scandal

Latest News

FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker
A facial recognition program being launched by Delta is intended to speed up the check-in...
Delta launching facial recognition tech trial at Atlanta airport
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2021 file photo, the South Lawn of the White House is lit during a...
Not a trick: No White House treats for Halloween this year
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
US asks UK court to permit extradition of WikiLeaks’ Assange