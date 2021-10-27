Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Big Fall System Moves In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Frost was on the pumpkins to start the day, but the focus of the forecast is on a big storm system rolling in for the rest of the week. This brings nasty weather our way to close out the month of October. I’m also going to look deeper into the month of November and the potential for a quicker than normal start to winter.

Temps this morning started in the frosty low and middle 30s across central and eastern Kentucky with some of the valleys below freezing. A mix of sun and clouds will then be noted this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s for many.

That brings us to our next system and it’s one we’ve been tracking for well over a week now. A slow-moving massive storm system will impact every state east of the Mississippi River through the Halloween weekend. Regular readers already know what to expect, but here’s another breakdown for the newbies…

The Kentucky impact is Wednesday night-Saturday night.

Rounds of rain spiral across the state during this time, bringing some locally heavy rains from time to time.

A general 1″-2″ of rain will be noted for many.

This is not a setup that should cause any high water concerns.

Can we get some dry times in between rounds of rain? Yes, but don’t expect too much.

Winds will be gusty and some 30mph+ gusts may show up at some point.

Temps remain seasonably chilly with 50-55 on most days, with the potential for some upper 40s.

The rain looks to move away early Sunday and that means Halloween looks seasonably chilly and dry.

This brings us to November and a pattern that will likely skew colder than normal.

