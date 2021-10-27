Advertisement

Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation

Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student. (Grant County Sheriff's Office)(WKYT)
By Lauren Artino
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A former Grant County high school teacher received five years of probation after being charged with rape and sodomy for an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Kendall Burk, 23, was charged with four counts of third-degree rape and four counts of sodomy.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, she had multiple sexual encounters with a 15-year-old male student.

The interactions happened over summer break off-campus, officials say.

The sheriff’s office said school administration alerted the school resource deputy on Aug. 21 of a possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student.

A police report said Burk admitted to having sexual relations with the student on four different occasions: twice at a home on Mohawk Trail in Dry Ridge, and twice in her car on Kinmon Road.

Police said the relationship began in June and lasted until about July 3.

“While these events, of course, sadden us, our first priority — and that of the law enforcement with whom we work — is and must always be the protection of our students. We express our appreciation to those who worked with us to this end,” Superintendent Matthew Morgan said.

During her sentencing hearing, Judge Leslie Knight called the case “disturbing” but also acknowledged Burk’s time in counseling and the fact that she was a Grant County High School student who went away to college, only to come back to the same school to teach.

Judge Knight said Burk cannot have a teaching license in Kentucky and cannot be employed or volunteer anywhere there are minors.

