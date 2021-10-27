Advertisement

Former UK coach Matthew Mitchell to perform Christmas concert

Dec. 7 at Lexington Opera House
Former UK coach Matthew Mitchell will host a benefit Christmas concert in early December.
Former UK coach Matthew Mitchell will host a benefit Christmas concert in early December.(Matthew Mitchell)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell will perform at holiday-themed concert on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Thursday.

Mitchell, who coached the Wildcats for 13 seasons, retired on Nov. 12, 2020, following brain surgery. Assistant Kyra Elzy took over as head coach.

The concert will benefit character and leadership development among Fayette Co. public school students.

Mitchell will be backed by the Matthew Mitchell Band.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews also took another man to the hospital.
Man facing murder charge after assault in Lexington parking garage
A potential engineering mistake has halted construction on the $49.8 million wastewater plant...
Potential engineering mistake halts work on Georgetown’s new wastewater plant
File
Fmr. Estill County teacher pleads guilty in sex message scandal
The Kentucky General Assembly passed a last-minute bill Tuesday which includes funding for...
Gov. Beshear moving forward with hero pay plan
Sunday night’s Halloween festival and thriller parade brought some fright-filled fun to...
Healthcare worker helps save woman during Lexington’s Thriller Parade

Latest News

UK will face Duke in the State Farm Champions Classic at 9:30 p.m.
Kentucky-Duke tip time set
UK guard Rhyne Howard is tabbed for the Cheryl Miller Award preseason watch list.
Howard on Cheryl Miller Award watch list
Woodford County stars Jackson Geilear and Bryce Patterson.
Woodford County off to first 9-0 start since 1988
LSU vs Kentucky - Oct. 9, 2021
Mark Stoops named to Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of Year watch list