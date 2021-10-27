Former UK coach Matthew Mitchell to perform Christmas concert

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky women’s basketball coach Matthew Mitchell will perform at holiday-themed concert on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House.

Tickets for the event go on sale this Thursday.

Mitchell, who coached the Wildcats for 13 seasons, retired on Nov. 12, 2020, following brain surgery. Assistant Kyra Elzy took over as head coach.

The concert will benefit character and leadership development among Fayette Co. public school students.

Mitchell will be backed by the Matthew Mitchell Band.

