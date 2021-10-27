Friends, family continue charitable work in honor of Ty Abner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man charged after the brutal death of a Lexington man faced a judge on Wednesday.

Benjamin Call was arraigned on a murder charge. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

Police said the assault happened Monday night at the Victorian Square parking garage on W Short Street. When officers got there, they said Call was assaulting 31-year-old Ty Abner. Call is expected in court again next Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. A judge set his bond at $750,000.

While the case moves through court, those who knew Abner are honoring him in their own way.

Abner had organized some events to raise money for the charities he cared about. And now, his husband and neighbors are making sure those go on.

Abner’s friends said he planned to operate the haunted house he built to entertain neighborhood kids, and also to raise money for a good cause. Even though they’re still dealing with the fact that he was murdered Monday night, they said they plan to carry out the work he started.

One of Abner’s neighbors said he built his first haunted house a few years ago.

“He says, ‘we’re gonna have five rooms.’ I said, ‘man you got a two-car garage, how are you gonna get all that in a two-car garage?’ He said, ‘you’ll see,’” friend and neighbor James Coots said.

And, eventually, they did. The garage of the home Abner shared with his husband, John, became a haunted house, with multiple rooms, and special effects.

Coots said “Uncle Ty” as he was known, even involved his kids.

“Tell my sons, get dressed up, I need actors. Kids come up the street and he said, ‘take your places, actors ready,’” Coots said.

Now they are carrying on, even though he won’t be there, dressed up as Tickles the clown.

“We were all shocked. It hurt. We’re saying it’s gonna take some time to get over,” Coots said.

Not only did Abner entertain the neighborhood, he also asked for donations. The animal lover raised money for the Lexington Humane Society.

They’re going to do their best this weekend to treat everyone as Ty would have.

“Show kindness to everyone. Treat everyone with respect. Make everyone feel like they’re the only person in the room. Make every person feel loved,” Coots said.

That haunted house will be open Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at their home on Nickwood Trail. Even if you aren’t a fan of scary things, you still come by and make a donation for the Humane Society.

