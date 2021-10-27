Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,702 new cases, 20 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 739,863 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 5.56% positivity rate.

Of Wednesday’s new cases, 495 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 20 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 9,685.

As of Wednesday, 869 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 276 are in the ICU, and 145 are on ventilators.

