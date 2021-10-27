Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows deputies saving 1-year-old believed to have ingested drugs

By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC/Gray news) - Body camera footage shows deputies in Alabama as they worked to revive a child who they said ingested drugs, possibly fentanyl, WBRC reported.

Deputies said Jefferson County dispatchers received a 911 call Monday from a woman screaming that a 1-year-old girl had overdosed.

Responders found a small child lying on the floor unresponsive.

Witnesses on the scene said the child may have ingested fentanyl or other drugs, and she had been unresponsive for about 30 minutes.

Deputies used naloxone to resuscitate the little girl, and she began to breathe slowly. 

The child was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital where she is reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators said the girl’s mother, 31-year-old Jeanette Lashay Bell, admitted the child had found some of her drug paraphernalia and put it in her mouth.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted to check the welfare of other children in the home.

Bell was charged with chemical endangerment of a child and held on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews also took another man to the hospital.
Man facing murder charge after assault in Lexington parking garage
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
A potential engineering mistake has halted construction on the $49.8 million wastewater plant...
Potential engineering mistake halts work on Georgetown’s new wastewater plant
File
Fmr. Estill County teacher pleads guilty in sex message scandal
The Kentucky General Assembly passed a last-minute bill Tuesday which includes funding for...
Gov. Beshear moving forward with hero pay plan

Latest News

Greg O’Neal stepped in to offer his services to fix the fountain, but at a significantly...
Man restores fountain at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens with special meaning behind it
According to his guilty plea agreement, Larry A. Crump admitted to robbing the Cash N Check in...
Suspect in Mt. Sterling bank robbery pleads guilty
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US ends immigration arrests at schools, ‘protected’ areas
Jason Booher, a central Kentucky educator who survived what was the nation’s deadliest drunk...
Mercer Co. educator, Carrollton bus crash survivor running marathons to raise drunk driving awareness