Howard on Cheryl Miller Award watch list

Given to nation’s best small forward
UK guard Rhyne Howard is tabbed for the Cheryl Miller Award preseason watch list.
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 20 players nationally to the 2022 Cheryl Miller Award watch list.

The ward is given annually to the best small forward in college basketball.

Howard was a top-5 finalist for the award in 2020 and 2021.

Already, Howard has been named the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and a first-team preseason All-America.

