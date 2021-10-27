Howard on Cheryl Miller Award watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior guard Rhyne Howard has been named one of 20 players nationally to the 2022 Cheryl Miller Award watch list.

The ward is given annually to the best small forward in college basketball.

Howard was a top-5 finalist for the award in 2020 and 2021.

Already, Howard has been named the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and a first-team preseason All-America.

