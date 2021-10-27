Jim Caldwell’s | Big changes are about to blow in soon
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You get one more calm day before a system blows in a big change.
A potent system will roll in from our western skies on Thursday. It starts as showers with gusty winds. Then I think we throw in the occasional thunderstorm. Overall, it is very wet with those storms chances.
Let’s break it down:
- This is a Wednesday night through Saturday night impact for our region.
- Rounds of rain will be likely during this time with a general 1″-2″ for many, but not all.
- Winds will make for a blustery period with gusts that may reach up to 30mph.
- Temps will be held way down for highs and may stay in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
- Most of this system looks to move away just in time for Halloween on Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.