Jim Caldwell’s | Big changes are about to blow in soon

Active pattern is coming together
Active pattern is coming together(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You get one more calm day before a system blows in a big change.

A potent system will roll in from our western skies on Thursday. It starts as showers with gusty winds. Then I think we throw in the occasional thunderstorm. Overall, it is very wet with those storms chances.

Let’s break it down:

  • This is a Wednesday night through Saturday night impact for our region.
  • Rounds of rain will be likely during this time with a general 1″-2″ for many, but not all.
  • Winds will make for a blustery period with gusts that may reach up to 30mph.
  • Temps will be held way down for highs and may stay in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
  • Most of this system looks to move away just in time for Halloween on Sunday.

