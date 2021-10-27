Jim Caldwell’s | Big changes are about to blow in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You get one more calm day before a system blows in a big change.

A potent system will roll in from our western skies on Thursday. It starts as showers with gusty winds. Then I think we throw in the occasional thunderstorm. Overall, it is very wet with those storms chances.

Let’s break it down:

This is a Wednesday night through Saturday night impact for our region.

Rounds of rain will be likely during this time with a general 1″-2″ for many, but not all.

Winds will make for a blustery period with gusts that may reach up to 30mph.

Temps will be held way down for highs and may stay in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Most of this system looks to move away just in time for Halloween on Sunday.

