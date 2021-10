LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s season opener against Duke will tip at 9:30 p.m., the school announced on Wednesday.

The game will be the second of a doubleheader at the State Farm Champions Classic on Nov. 9 in Madison Square Garden. ESPN will televise the games.

Kansas and Michigan State play the first game, set for 7 p.m.

