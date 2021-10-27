Advertisement

KSP looking for missing Perry County man

KSP looking for missing Perry County man
KSP looking for missing Perry County man(Tpr. Matt Gayheart)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police need your help in finding a missing man.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 troopers are looking for Bradley Garwood, 22.

Trooper Matt Gayheart said Post 13 received a call at 3:42 Wednesday morning about Garwood’s disappearance.

We are told he was last seen in the Browns Fork area of Perry County.

He was wearing a heavy brown jacket, gray pants and green rubber boots.

Troopers believe Garwood has several mental health issues, including PTSD and anxiety.

If you have any information in reference to his whereabouts, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police, Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

