Lexington police issue Golden Alert for missing man

Draven Oller
Draven Oller(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

Police say officers responded to the 3200 block of Loch Ness Drive in reference to a missing person. Upon arrival, officers met a family member who drove to Lexington to report 18-year-old, Draven Oller, missing.

The family told officers Oller is intellectually challenged and incapable of taking care of himself. Oller is a ward of the state and had not been seen in approximately two weeks.

Oller is approximately 5′10″ in height and 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is not known.

Anyone with knowledge of Oller’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

