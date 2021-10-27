Advertisement

Man crashes truck, ends up underneath it near Keeneland’s main track

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after a crashing his truck at Keeneland.

Officials say a driver crashed in an embankement right next to the main track. Police say that they were called out around 6:15 Wednesday morning by Keeneland employees for reports of a man underneath a truck.

Police tell us they’re still trying to figure out exactly how this man got his truck into that embankment.

“This isn’t a situation where somebody was going down Versailles road and just accidentally ended up on the edge of Keeneland’s property. He is in an area, as your cameraman found out, it’s not easy to get to,” said Lt. Chris Van Brackle, Lexington Police Department.

The driver appeared not to have life-threatening injuries, but police say he couldn’t recall how he had gotten there.

“His truck is in an area where there is a hill. There is no damage on the truck that leads us to believe that it actually rolled over and he was ejected,” Lt. Van Brackle said.

Van Brackle says the man is in his 60s and it appears he may have been confused because of a medical condition but, right now, there are still more questions than answers.

“It almost looks like there was a situation where he was on the property, a little bit confused, might have gotten out of the truck leaving it in drive, and it ended up the truck rolled down onto him, you know over the top of him, and there he was underneath it,” Lt. Van Brackle said.

Police say that the investigation is continuing.

Keeneland officials said, while the Lexington Police department is handling the investigation, the incident is not going to impact their slate of races. Training resumed after that crash, and the races will go on as scheduled.

