Advertisement

Man waves down La. officer just to slap him in the face, report says

An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then...
An officer with the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana said a man waved him down and then slapped him in the face when he stopped.(KNOE)
By Gray News staff and KNOE Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - A Louisiana man has been accused of slapping a police officer unprovoked.

KNOE reported a Monroe police officer said he was driving by when Troy Davis waved him down Oct. 24.

The officer wrote in an arrest report that Davis approached the driver’s side window of the car and said “What’s up, man?” Then he slapped the officer in the face.

According to the report, Davis then said “F--- the police” as he began walking away.

Davis was promptly arrested and booked on a felony charge of battery of a police officer.

Copyright 2021 KNOE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews also took another man to the hospital.
Man facing murder charge after assault in Lexington parking garage
A potential engineering mistake has halted construction on the $49.8 million wastewater plant...
Potential engineering mistake halts work on Georgetown’s new wastewater plant
The Kentucky General Assembly passed a last-minute bill Tuesday which includes funding for...
Gov. Beshear moving forward with hero pay plan
Sunday night’s Halloween festival and thriller parade brought some fright-filled fun to...
Healthcare worker helps save woman during Lexington’s Thriller Parade
File
Fmr. Estill County teacher pleads guilty in sex message scandal

Latest News

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the...
California man arrested for alleged Gaetz death threat
A man accused of leading police on a pursuit was taken into custody after police found him...
Driver found hiding in tree after high-speed pursuit
Bo Jensen pulled more than 10,000 pounds in the form of two pickup trucks, with his dad by his...
WATCH: 10-year-old weightlifter pulls two pickup trucks
Officials say a driver crashed in an embankement right next to the main track. Police say that...
Man crashes truck, ends up underneath it near Keeneland’s main track
Elephants walk during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Thursday,...
‘Greatest Show On Earth’ circus may return without animals