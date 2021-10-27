Advertisement

Ramsey’s Diner employees undergo training to better serve patrons with dementia

Starting Tuesday night, employees at every Ramsey’s Diner location are now trained to care for...
Starting Tuesday night, employees at every Ramsey’s Diner location are now trained to care for patrons with dementia.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday was a busy night at Ramsey’s Diner. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary at first glance, but inside the family-owned business were customers who have been waiting a long time for a night out.

“Tonight is us opening as a dementia friendly restaurant, period. As a company, too. It’s not just this location, it’s all locations,” said Promise Griffin, the general manager at Ramsey’s Diner.

Ramsey’s became the first restaurant in Lexington to become dementia-friendly certified.

“It’s so difficult to get out in the community the way you used to before you had a loved one with dementia,” said Amber Lakin, Dementia Friendly Lexington chairperson. “This opens that door for them to get integrated into society the way they should be and feel that comfort level they haven’t felt in a long time.”

Like sharing a simple meal with friends and family. Lakin and board member Mary Crowley-Schmidt said they offered Ramsey’s employees a training course, starting with how to recognize a patron with dementia.

“It’s everything from, don’t approach a person from behind and start speaking to them. You need to look them in the eye and talk to them directly. Give them guided choices. Don’t give someone 30 choices for dinner tonight. Talk to them about a couple of choices and watch their reaction,” Lakin said.

Most importantly, be patient.

“And not shame them in any way for behavior that might seem out of the ordinary,” Crowley-Schmidt said.

They’re hoping what they’ve started at Ramsey’s spreads to businesses across the region.

Dementia Friendly Lexington founding member David Nisbet offers this training to any business. From hair salons, to clothing stores and to restaurants. After completing the training, your business then becomes dementia-friendly certified.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews also took another man to the hospital.
Man facing murder charge after assault in Lexington parking garage
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear says COVID numbers are dropping at a fast pace
An eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Players from Ky. high school football team credited with saving man’s life
A social media threat out of Missouri caused a lot of anxiety across the country over the...
Vague social media threat sparks concern across the country
Sunday night’s Halloween festival and thriller parade brought some fright-filled fun to...
Healthcare worker helps save woman during Lexington’s Thriller Parade

Latest News

Woodford County stars Jackson Geilear and Bryce Patterson.
Woodford County off to first 9-0 start since 1988
A new contract between the city of Lexington and the Fraternal Order of Police passed its first...
Lexington council to vote on new police contract
The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council is considering 42 different proposals when it comes...
WATCH | Lexington city leaders vote to approve two American Rescue Plan Act proposals
Researchers at UK’s Center for Applied Energy Research are partnering with Vanderbilt...
WATCH | UK researchers working to improve tech to remove CO2 from atmosphere