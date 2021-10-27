Advertisement

Reward offered for information on elk poaching near Hazard

(Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a cash reward being offered for information in a case of elk poaching in Perry County.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of someone who poached a bull elk in the Big Creek area near Hazard.

Wildlife officials say only the head of the deer was removed.

If you know anything, you are urged to call wildlife officials.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews also took another man to the hospital.
Man facing murder charge after assault in Lexington parking garage
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear says COVID numbers are dropping at a fast pace
An eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Players from Ky. high school football team credited with saving man’s life
A social media threat out of Missouri caused a lot of anxiety across the country over the...
Vague social media threat sparks concern across the country
Sunday night’s Halloween festival and thriller parade brought some fright-filled fun to...
Healthcare worker helps save woman during Lexington’s Thriller Parade

Latest News

A new contract between the city of Lexington and the Fraternal Order of Police passed its first...
Lexington council to vote on new police contract
The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council is considering 42 different proposals when it comes...
WATCH | Lexington city leaders vote to approve two American Rescue Plan Act proposals
Researchers at UK’s Center for Applied Energy Research are partnering with Vanderbilt...
WATCH | UK researchers working to improve tech to remove CO2 from atmosphere
FILE - Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball down court against Texas A&M during the...
Howard named AP First Team All-American
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Tracking Late Week Changes
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | Tracking Late Week Changes