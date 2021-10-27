Suspect in Mt. Sterling bank robbery pleads guilty

MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in two armed robberies in Mt. Sterling has pleaded guilty.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Larry Crump pled guilty to robbery, bank robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to his guilty plea agreement, Crump admitted to robbing the Cash N Check in Mt. Sterling, on November 16, 2020, and the Peoples Bank of Mt. Sterling, on November 20, 2020, at gunpoint. Crump was on parole at the time.

He was indicted in March 2021.

The amount of money taken from Cash N Check was approximately $900 and the amount of money stolen from the Peoples’ Bank was approximately $37,000.

Authorities were able to recover approximately $20,000 from the home of one of Crump’s relatives.

Crump is scheduled to be sentenced on January 21. He aces a minimum of seven years in prison, and a maximum of life imprisonment.

