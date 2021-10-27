WKYT’s Sam Dick honored with ‘Friends of LCA’ award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kindness and hope-- that’s what WKYT’s Sam Dick wanted the students at Lexington Christian Academy to take away with them as he accepted his “Friends of LCA” award ahead of his retirement.

“It was just a blessing today to be here and to be here at LCA. They do a great job with these kids and it’s just special so I feel very blessed,” Sam said.

He spoke to LCA student Milo Golding earlier this year when he became a national Doodle for Google winner. This was the first time the two had met in person.

“It was a gracious experience. I was really honored to meet him in person because our previous interviews were virtual and I think he was surprised by my tall stature, it was just such a wonderful experience,” Milo said.

The two spoke about the passing of Milo’s father, his family, and even congratulated Sam on his retirement during his past interview, something he will always remember.

“From my interview with him before back when we were doing Zooms in the last year because of the pandemic, you know he congratulated me on my retirement and it was something I didn’t see coming and you know from a young person turning the spotlight from him to me,” Sam said.

As Sam accepted his award he wanted students to remember to spread kindness and know a little bit can go a long way.

“You know we live in such a fast paced society and now with social media, I mean things travel so fast and so I think we sometimes forget how much we need each other in terms of just saying ‘hey are you okay’ or ‘hey you really did a good job today,’ and I think by just 10 seconds of kindness goes a long way,” Sam said.

The students and staff of Lexington Christian Academy wish Sam the best on his retirement.

