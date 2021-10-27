Advertisement

Woodford County off to first 9-0 start since 1988

The Yellow Jacket offense is averaging over 51 points per game.
Woodford County stars Jackson Geilear and Bryce Patterson.
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a buzz in Versailles. The Woodford County football team is off to their first 9-0 start since 1988.

“It feels great,” said running back Jackson Geilear. “We have put all the work in during the off-season and it is really showing. We have been through all the hard work and loss and now it’s just our time.”

Woodford County broke its huddle Tuesday night by saying “1-2-3 state champs!” The Yellow Jackets with a clear vision as they navigate their 9-0 start.

“We talk about that weekly,” said head coach Dennis Johnson. “We start our Monday team meetings talking about how do you handle it? We talk about consistency a lot, winning traits. Most of them have never been in this position so they don’t know how to feel so we are trying to coach them through it and up to this point the kids are responding pretty well.”

“My dad he played here in 1990, so he was on that really good team and it’s so awesome to know what he went throug,” said Geilear.

The Woodford County offense is one of the most dominant units in the state. They average 51 points per game and they’ve won by an average of 37 points.

“2-9 as a freshman,” said senior quarterback Bryce Patterson. “Most of our freshman class played during that time and it was not fun getting beat up on every game. Now being the people beating up on everybody else and actually winning, it’s great.”

The Jackets are not looking ahead, but they understand what a deep postseason run would mean.

“It would mean the world to everybody on this team,” added Geilear. “Everybody has worked their butts off to get to where we are today.”

