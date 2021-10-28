4-star Douglass receiver Dane Key chooses Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Douglass receiver Dane Key has made his college choice known.

Key has been a highly sought after receiver since his sophomore season and Douglass has used his talent throughout his career.

Counting the 2021 season, Key has led Douglass in receiving three straight years with a total of 105 catches for 1,717 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The 4-star receiver chose Kentucky in the end, but also had South Carolina, Michigan, and Oregon in the mix.

Key’s father, Donte, was all-stater at Franklin-Simpson and played for Kentucky in 1993 and 1994.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.