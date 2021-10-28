Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Damp and Dreary Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our major fall storm system has arrived and it’s in no big hurry to get out of town. Rounds of rain, gusty winds and chilly temps will be common into the start of the Halloween weekend. Once into early November, we have to be on guard for cold shots leading to winter getting started quicker than normal.

Let’s begin this pre-Halloween party with a breakdown of the storm upon us:

Rounds of rain are common through Saturday night. There’s even a small chance for some thunder.

Some areas may pick up 1″-2″ of rain shows up during this time.

Some breaks in the rain will show up , but the windows of “dry” may not be very big.

Wind gusts to 30mph will be possible from time to time.

Temps remain much chillier than normal for highs and a little above normal for lows. Highs of 50-55 are common with the chance for some upper 40s.

The rain moves out in time for what looks to be a pleasant Halloween.

More of a winter pattern shows up by the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.